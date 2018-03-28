Snowbombing returns to Sun Peaks next month

The mother of mountain music festivals, Snowbombing, is back this April 5 to 9 at Sun Peaks to much delight of avid festival goers. This is the events second run after hitting the Sun Peaks village last April, attracting fans of the EDM genre to see internationally famous artists perform sets on a local stage.
This year, Snowbombing is expecting to have another enthusiastic turnout.
“The level of collaboration and goodwill that we have experienced provides motivation to ensure the 2018 event is even bigger and bolder than last year,” spoke Alexander Bennett, the Director of Festivals at Broadwick Live.
Bennett and his team recently visited the mountain to check out the venue for this years festivities.
“The reception that we received last year and during our most recent site visit was remarkable,” he said.
Some of this year’s performers include Odesza, Daniel Caesar and Nghtmre, each bringing with them a unique set of music that is sure to rock the village all weekend.
In addition to bringing a larger art and music scene to the Kamloops area, Sunpeaks has also been able to reap the benefits of the Snowbombing Music Festival. The economic impact of last years event bringing in an estimated $6 Million based on spending on accommodation, travel, meals and bar operations.
Sunpeaks will also see an extended winter season, bringing with it a longer employment period for the mountains many employees, as well as the jobs created for the event itself.
“The location breathes an extraordinary atmosphere into the festival, the mountains, snow and skiers and takes you to a level far beyond the dirt pits of normal summer festivals or the indoor warehouses of winter festivals,” said TRU student Megan Cary, reflecting on last year’s event.
Tickets for Snowbombing are still available through the website, with shuttles to and from the mountain running all weekend for an extra fee.