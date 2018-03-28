Domestic tuition set to increase for 2018/2019

Tuition for domestic students will increase by two per cent in the 2018/2019 school year. The increase was approved at the March 23 TRU Board of Governors meeting.
According to TRU’s Provost, Christine Bovis-Cnossen, this work’s out to $81.70 more a year for domestic students with a full course load.
This increase is in line with previous increases to domestic tuition by TRU and other universities across B.C., with two per cent being the maximum rate of increase per year. In 2007, the B.C. government capped tuition increases at this rate.
The board believes that there is no competitive disadvantage to increasing tuition, as it is a practice that all B.C. universities engage in. This proposed increase will help offset inflationary costs at the university.
At the board meeting, vice president administration and finance, Matt Milovick, explained that the risk to TRU in not increasing tuition fees is that the Ministry of Advanced education does not let universities catch up. Therefore, TRU wouldn’t be able to “double-up” on tuition in subsequent years.
Though there are no increases to international tuition scheduled for the 2018/2019 year, TRU has seen a major increase within the last year in international enrolment, and as such revenue from international tuition.
Compared to last year’s budget, TRU anticipates that revenue from international tuition will be $22 million higher this year, leading to a surplus of approximately $24 million. The university’s expects much of this money to go to capital projects.