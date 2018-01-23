Exploring beauty through nature and the human body

Upper-level photography students will be showcasing their love of nature and the human body in an upcoming exhibition in the TRU Gallery from Jan. 30 to Feb. 9.
Kazia Poore, Kylie Forseille, Kieran Muller, Victoriia Kunitcyna, Elizabeth Sigalet, Emily Dundas Oke and Alannah Markert are the seven students contributing to the visual arts program’s photography exhibition.
Although film photography is not the only focus of this exhibition, it does play a pivotal role in the students’ pieces. Some artists have chosen to explore and showcase digital photography as well, but many of the students feel much closer to film.
Many consider film to be an outdated form of photography, but Kylie Forseille, a first-year nursing student, believes it has importance in today’s digital era.
“It brings you back to basics and you have to have patience with film,” Forseille said.
Elizabeth Sigalet, a third-year bachelor of fine arts student, also cares very strongly about film photography.
“There’s a depth to it that’s different from digital photography,” Sigalet said.
All the exhibitioners recognize film as a beautiful form of photography, but it’s not an effortless task. Kazia Poore, also a third-year bachelor of fine arts student, considers her projects rewarding but recalls herself spending a lot of time in the darkroom and working on these projects for longer than she would have in any other class.
The students expressed how time-consuming and complicated developing photos can be and could even recall missing a step or two during the process. It is just as extensive as any other art form.
Victoriia Kunitcyna, another third-year bachelor of fine arts student, expressed how magical she feels the process is. She didn’t begin studying film until three years ago when she began at TRU, but prefers film photography over digital regardless.
All the exhibitioners started exploring photography at different ages, but they each have a similar appreciation for it. Kunitcyna notes that there is “no particular age to start,” and Forseille suggests to aspiring photographers that you shouldn’t stop trying.
When asked why people should go see the exhibition, Sigalet noted it would be a great experience in unique photography.
“You’ll see photography that’s different than you’ve ever seen before,” she said.
The TRU gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, and will be showcasing these students’ work from Jan. 30 to Feb. 9. The gallery is available at no cost.
There will also be a reception held on Jan. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the gallery, where those in attendance will be able to chat with the artists over some snacks.