Trans Mountain makes good on commitment of $500,000

In 2015, Kinder Morgan pledged that if its Trans Mountain pipeline project was approved, it would donate $500,000 to the university over 20 years in the form of bursaries. At the TRU Foundation awards ceremony last night, the company made good on its promise.
“This investment by Trans Mountain Expansion Project will support endowment in a wide range of programs and aligns with TRU’s commitment to student success and increasing research capacity,” said TRU president Alan Shaver.
TRU and Trans Mountain had previously signed a “community benefit agreement” which called for a contribution of $500,000 to the university for the programs previously mentioned.
Trans Mountain has also offered cash to a number of other municipalities and universities along the pipeline route, including $700,000 to the City of Kamloops, all on the condition that the pipeline is approved.
The Trans Mountain Expansion Project and Kinder Morgan have a history with TRU and have donated money and equipment to the trades programs over the years.
“We have built a strong partnership with TRU throughout our many years of working together on education programs and community initiatives.” said Kinder Morgan Canada chief operating officer Hugh Harden.
The pipeline company’s contribution will be split between the school of trades, the faculty of education and social work and the faculty of science.
Among the donations, students in the trades will be receiving the largest share of the company’s contribution with $200,000. Students will be granted $10,000 annually, in bursaries in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 based on financial need and GPA. Preference will be given to students from Trans Mountain Pipeline communities.
“As part of our community benefit program, which aims to provide direct benefits to local communities along our pipeline, we are very proud to invest in education and training opportunities for students in B.C.’s Interior,” Harden said.