Men double their losses against visiting Pronghorns

The men‘s WolfPack basketball team fell short against the unbeaten University of Lethbridge Pronghorns in two tough encounters over the weekend.
The WolfPack men’s basketball team lost to the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns 104-90 on Nov 17 at Warner Rentals Court.
The game was tightly contested early on, with the game tied 19-19 in the first quarter. Going into halftime, Lethbridge led the game 45-36 after they outscored TRU 26-17 in the second quarter.
TRU struggled in taking care of the ball and had more turnovers than Lethbridge, 24 to 8.
Lethbridge shot 57 percent from 3-point range whilst TRU shot 40 percent.
TRU came out strong in the third quarter and outscored Lethbridge 34-31.
Despite the strong performance in the third quarter, Lethbridge held on to win the game 104-90 after outscoring TRU 28-20 in the last period.
Derek Rhodes (fourth-year forward, Antioch, Calif.) was top scorer for TRU with 18 points.
TRU lost in a much closer contest the following night. Lethbridge won the contest 82-74.
Like the previous night, the game was close early on but unlike in the previous game, TRU was able to keep it close.
Lethbridge outscored TRU in the first quarter, 21-15. Going into halftime Lethbridge led the contest 25-20.
The second half was just as close as the first, with TRU outscoring Lethbridge 27-21 in the fourth quarter, despite that Lethbridge were still able to hold onto the lead to close out a tight game 82-74.
First-year guard Tyus De Vries led scoring with 20 points.
After the game, TRU head coach Scott Clark said he felt his team did well in certain areas and struggled in others.
Clark also emphasized that it is about a process more than an outcome at the current moment.
“I thought our mental effort defensively in the first half is what let us down. We have to be a lot more mentally tough than that,” Clark told The Omega.
“We gave away a lot of easy baskets,” he said.
The men’s basketball team falls to 2-6, while Lethbridge remains unbeaten at 8-0.