Diversity explored through the art of fashion

The TRU Fashion Club opened Friday night with “Diversity,” their first fashion show at TRU. The team aimed to bring out the potential for diversity in TRU’s campus community. The show featured designers and models from all around the world.
Brian Chiduuro, one of the organizers of the show, said he believes that TRU has so much untapped power when it comes to diversity that he wanted the show to capture that potential.
Chiduuro said the goal was to “educate students about the power of diversity.”
TRU has such a broad cultural demographic that the Fashion Club wanted to bring together the different cultural values and people to form one cohesive, creative and energetic evening to demonstrate the “different ideas of different nations.”
Five of the six organizers belong to the 560 dance crew. The crew itself is diverse, with members from Russia, Sweden, Canada and Zimbabwe.
One of the inspirations for the show was Chiduuro’s own observations of the campus community since moving to Kamloops from his home country of Zimbabwe. He said students have a tendency to stick to people familiar to their cultures, and he saw students staying in groups and rarely mixing. It was this lack of cultural mixing that prompted the theme of diversity for the fashion show.
“The most powerful thing we have, but we’re not using, is diversity,” Chiduuro said.
Chiduuro said they want to bring the feel of what the big cities are doing with fashion but also harness the potential that TRU has with its diversity.
The audience was treated to fashion collections tailored for all events, from weekend clubbing clothes to formal meeting and business attire. Brands included Basement Heads, Tanny Shoes, Berny Dresses and a house line Diversity launched during the show. A spokesperson from Moore’s Clothing for Men spoke about the importance of dressing for success and how a properly constructed outfit can make or break your chances in many career settings.
As well as fashion from lines ranging from Vancouver to India, the Diversity Fashion Show was home to local TRU artwork, dance from the 560 crew and music from TRU student Jonas Loza.