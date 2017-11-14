Glanville goes out on a high note

Ryan Glanville is saying farewell to the men’s soccer team and leaving on a positive note, following a fierce match against the UBC Thunderbirds and a trying championship series that resulted in the WolfPack men’s soccer team winning their first-ever national medal.
“It’s just been an absolutely incredible experience. There’s been so much pressure coming into nationals that we just wanted to put on a good performance,” he said. “Before this year, not even making playoffs, it was something a lot of people questioned how we would do – if we would be competitive, or if we would even win a game.”
Glanville scored early on in the match during the 22nd minute followed by assisting on a goal by Mitchell Popadynetz in the second half. After the game, he recalled how much he has grown and improved as a player over the past five years.
“The first few years were a bit of a grind. When I first started out I was one dimensional, I used to just go at defenders,” said ‘Pack forward. “As I got older, I had to evolve. You must be able to slow the game down.”
Glanville said the week had been a rollercoaster of emotions for him. From beating the OUA West-dominating York Lions to losing to Cape Breton to winning a bronze medal. For Glanville, this victory against UBC was his most memorable moment in all of his WolfPack career.
“UBC is one of those teams we’ve had such a tough time with. We had never beaten them.”
He went on to thank everyone who came out to support the team, and spoke of how he enjoys playing with players like Popadynetz and Joshua Banton, who he believes have helped improve the program.
John Antulov, head coach of the men’s soccer team, added a few words on Glanville’s positive contribution to the athletic program.
“I love him to death. Ryan helped put this program on the map. He’s done so much for TRU just as a role model. The guys love him and we love him,” he said.
“He’s set the bar in the standard on what this program is expecting.”
In his first season with the ‘Pack, Glanville was tied for 10th overall in the league in points and shots and had eight goals. The next year, he was seventh in goals with 10, and 10th in shots with 42. This past season, Glanville had three goals, three assists with 25 shots, in addition to his stellar playoff contributions.
Moving on after Glanville’s departure, coach Antulov has already made preparations for the upcoming season.
“We have brought in James Fraser specifically for this. James is a natural striker and has been playing outside of position all year,” he said. “We knew the transition when Ryan announced he was leaving that James was going to be stepping into that role.”
As for Glanville’s future plans, he said he’s going to focus on his family and possibly take up golf.