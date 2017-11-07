Competition wants to bridge gap between cultures with song

The TRU Chinese Students and Scholars Association is set to launch a cultural singing competition on campus featuring students from all over the world.
This event aims to boost cultural exchange through music and bridge the gaps between nations.
TRU student participants hail from China, Russia, India, Canada, Nigeria and Vietnam. Thirty singers have signed up to compete.
Jonas Loza will be one of the singers representing Canada in the competition. Loza is a tourism management student as well as a singer and songwriter, who says he’s very open to different styles.
Loza has performed a number of covers in the past, but recently made the push to produce more of his own original music and has several songs in the works. Along with singing, Loza plays the guitar and started learning to play the piano this past summer.
“I’m super last minute,” Loza said when asked about his plans for his performance. “I know it’ll be acoustic so I’ll have my guitar up there, for sure.”
Loza is confident and believes that he will do well in the upcoming preliminary round.
Prizes are $500 for first place, $200 for second, $100 for third and $100 for voter’s choice.
The competition will focus on showcasing the cultures of TRU’s students and displaying traditions through a live singing show. Performers are urged to perform songs in their native tongue to represent the culture and traditional music styles of their home.
The preliminary round of competition is set for Nov. 9 in the Terrace Room of the Campus Activity Centre, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More information on this event and the singers set to perform is available on their website at trucssa.ca.