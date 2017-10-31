TRU will host its own TEDx event in March next year

Thompson Rivers University will host the first ever university-run TEDx event. Scheduled for March 2018. The event’s talks will centre around a general theme of “growing through our truths,” and hopes to open the eyes of Kamloops residents to the realities society faces today.
TEDx events differ from TED Talk events in that they are independently-organized.
Event organizer Aanchal Mogla said the goal is to gain an acceptance of the realities of our society and to look at the tools we have within us, our community and our networks to help grow forward towards a more sustainable society.
The event will follow the complex challenges and battles Kamloops presently faces: the Ajax mine, the affordable housing crisis, the homeless population and safe injection sites. In addition to some of these issues, which are common in many areas of the province, the TEDx event will tackle other problems faced by interior communities.
Mogla aims to create a collective space for thinkers to share their ideas and flesh out possible solutions to help grow the community further.
“There’s a lot that’s going on here that I don’t think is being as addressed as it needs to be,” Mogla said.
Two speakers have been selected from TRU’s faculty: Michael Mehta, a professor of geography and environmental studies, and Jeffrey McNeil-Seymour, a sessional lecturer for the school of social work and human services.
Mehta has worked closely with the the solar panel installations on campus and is heavily invested in sustainable energy. McNeil-Seymour will speak to Indigenous issues and the challenges that come with reconciliation.
Planning for the event is currently underway. The executive team is in place and the timeline plans to have all eight speakers committed by mid-December.
Potential speakers are not limited to professors or other intellectuals. TEDx encourages any student with an idea to apply. The event looks to incorporate perspectives from all lifestyles to express their realities. Those interested can email tedxtru@gmail.com to apply.