Seguin family statement says he died from accidental overdose

The family of Christopher Seguin, TRU’s vice-president advancement who died suddenly on Sept. 22, said his death was caused by an accidental overdose.
“This in no ways diminishes Christopher as a loving husband and father, as well as a cherished son, brother and friend to all who knew him,” the statement reads.
Seguin was away in Victoria on university business on Sept. 11 and later died in a Victoria hospital on Sept. 22, from what his family has said was an accidental overdose that occurred in his hotel room.
The family’s complete statement is below:
Christopher Seguin passed away on Sept. 22, 2017, in hospital due to an accidental overdose that occurred in his hotel room. This in no way diminishes Christopher as a loving husband and father, as well as a cherished son, brother and friend to all who knew him.
Christopher’s passion and the boundless energy which he used to help improve the lives of others are the stories that deserve our focus. He worked tirelessly with many organizations and his efforts were recognized by the Province of British Columbia through a BC Community Achievement Award in 2015 and all who knew him could vouch for his compassion and breadth of public service.
While our family had hoped that our privacy would be respected, we choose not to dwell on our deep pain and sorrow and encourage all to remember Christopher through times shared together. We can all treasure his smiling face and warm embrace at gatherings dedicated to the betterment of others.
Our family appreciates the kind gestures of many friends towards us at this difficult time and we encourage anyone who knew Christopher to attend a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Calvary Community Church. In lieu of flowers, you can best express your condolences and honour Christopher’s memory by donating to a trust fund for his two young children which is available at any Kamloops CIBC branch. The family will be making no further statements.