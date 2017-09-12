Vancouver Short Film Festival invites student submissions

The Oct. 13 deadline to submit your short films to the Vancouver Short Film Festival (VSFF) is fast approaching and the program is looking to add student content to its festival that will run from Jan. 26-27 next winter.
A way to show off your completed projects to an audience of likeminded individuals the competition awards cash prizes to the top films that show at the festival with $15,000 having been distributed last year. One such prize is the Best Student Film with student entries being offered at $20 U.S. per film submitted.
Any genre can be submitted with a preference given to shorter films however, there is no stringent guidelines on the length of film that is to be entered. Films accepted will be shown at the Vancity theatre in Vancouver and all submissions can be uploaded at VSFF.com.