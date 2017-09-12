TRU theatre students’ upcoming show dances with harsh realities

TRU’s Actors Workshop Theatre will kick off this year’s season with a coming of age story.
Fresh Horses, written by Larry Ketron and directed by theatre faculty member Wesley Eccleston, is a show that tries to make you feel for the characters and relate to their experiences.
The production mostly features second-year theatre students, plus Jeff Daniels, a more senior theatre student who plays the lead character Larkin.
Daniels said the audience will feel something in the character as he relates to the student population.
“He’s a 23-year-old kid trying to find his way,” Daniels said.
The production features several other characters all different yet the same in a way. The realistic production showcases the lives many young adults face while they try to navigate the winding roads of adulthood.
Eccleston said the realism in the production will be apparent to the audience.
“It doesn’t entertain the fantastical, it deals with the real friendships and relationships and the matters of the heart” Eccleston said.
The play was originally written in the 1980s with events that were relevant to young adults of that time, yet things haven’t changed much. Katie Jones, an actress in the show, said that even though it’s been over three decades, the struggles and experiences these characters face are similar to today’s young people.
“How theatre touches us so deeply is when it provokes thought and feelings,” said Emily Whalen.
Fresh Horses is a play that will try to make the audience consider the lives of the characters and their own.
“No matter what stage of life you’re in, you can learn a lot by watching the show,” said Aaron Foster.
Fresh Horses will run Oct. 5 to 7 and Oct.12 to 14. Tickets can be purchased at the Black Box Theatre box office in Old Main or by calling 250-377-6100.