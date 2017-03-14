Kamloops Film Festival in review: Maudie

Each year, The Omega reviews the films presented at the Kamloops Film Festival. The festival came to a close on March 11.
Maudie is based on the true story of a woman with a physical disability, who is a person of simple wants, that just so happened to become a Canadian icon in the arts. Maudie is a painter who is not necessarily an aspiring artist, but rather a woman who finds relief of life’s trouble with her artwork.
Although she does have a visible physical disability, Maudie never lets it slow her down from taking the things she wants in life: independence, respect, a job, a husband, friends, a paintbrush and canvas. Yet she is treated like an incapable child by her family, which ultimately forces her to leave and find her independence.
Maudie, played by Sally Hawkins, finds a job as a live-in maid for the always grumpy and growling Everett, played by Ethan Hawke. Both Hawkins and Hawke give spectacular performances that are both realistic and genuine.
Maudie is not a love story, but rather a story of two unlikely friends that grow to respect and understand one another.
This movie captures the landscape of the small town of Digby, Nova Scotia in a picturesque and mundane way. The film often juxtaposes vibrant colours with jet blacks, making it extremely interesting visually. The framing of the film tells a story, and Maudie references that life is framed perfectly and you just find the beauty within it.
This film feels distinctly Canadian, but it’s a universal story of two hard-working people who have never had it particularly easy in life. The film deals with issues of negative bias towards people with a physical disability by showing Maudie’s capabilities, talents and overall determination for a better life.
Maudie was a visually stunning story, with great acting and a fantastic screenplay behind it.