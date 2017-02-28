Ever thought about running? TRUSU calls for election candidates

Ever thought about running for student office? The Thompson Rivers University Student Union has called for nominations for the 2017 General Election, where 19 positions will be up for grabs.
The available positions are divided into three groups: executive, constituency representatives and committee representatives (formerly directors-at-large).
At the executive level, students can run for president, vice-president equity, VP external, VP internal and new this year, VP services.
Constituency representatives (formerly known as advocacy representatives) include the Aboriginal students’ rep, graduate students’ rep, international students’ rep, LGBTQ+ rep, visible minorities rep and women’s rep.
Finally, there are two positions for each of the committee representative positions, including campaigns committee reps, entertainment committee reps, services committee reps and student caucus steering committee reps.
With 19 positions available, it’s difficult to track candidates’ plans for their position, so often students run together as a slate, with common goals and stances on the issues facing students. In the 2015 election, the Your Vote=Your Voice slate swept the election, taking all of the 13 positions available.
In last year’s election, however, things changed. Two competing slates, TRYOU and the Student Advocacy Coalition, managed to split the available positions seven/six.
Nominations are open until March 10, with all eligible candidates meeting that night. On March 13, the campaign period officially begins and on March 15, the union will hold an all-candidates forum where students can see what the candidates are made of.
Finally, election polling will take over two days, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 22 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 23.
More information on each position available is posted on the TRUSU website. Anyone interested in throwing their hat into the ring can visit the TRUSU front desk for a nomination package.