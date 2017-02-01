Special resolutions passed at student union AGM

TRUSU’s annual general meeting took place on Thursday, Jan. 26, giving students an opportunity to hear a summary of the union’s activities and reports that have been accomplished in the previous year.
Unlike last year, the AGM successfully met the quorum standards set out in TRUSU’s bylaws, as approximately 109 people were in attendance. The bylaws require at least 50 members of the student union (or five per cent of the membership) be present in order for special resolutions to be voted on.
The first resolution proposed to have student caucus meetings formally recognized in the bylaws of the student union. The resolution passed.
The second resolution proposed to eliminate the policy committee of the student union, specifically, the motion sought to make committee representatives in charge of writing policies for the work they do.
TRUSU executive director Nathan Lane explained it this way: “Let’s say, if we are writing the policy about entertainment, then the same entertainment committee should write it and serve it to the board of directors.”
The student caucus body includes approximately 50 members who participate in its actions, consequently, it takes a lot of work to coordinate such amount of people.
The third resolution proposed that the student caucus steering committee be recognized in the same way as any other union’s committees.
Special resolution four proposed adding a vice-president equity and a vice-president services and eliminating the vice-president finance position. Lane called this one “monumental” for the union.
Standing committee memberships were addressed in the last resolution for the night and it proposed replacing the four elected director-at-large positions with nine others. The new elected positions would be two campaigns committee representatives, two entertainment representatives, two services representatives, two student caucus steering committee representatives and a visible minority students’ representative.
In his explanation of the change, Lane said that the director-at-large position doesn’t work, since electors have to vote for them without knowing which committee they’ll eventually sit on.
All special resolutions successfully carried with a vast majority, with only a few votes in opposition throughout the night.
According to one of the representatives, all of the bylaw amendments are coming into effect before May 1, and TRUSU members will be updating the bylaws on the official TRUSU website. TRUSU’s website will allow student members to follow the recent adjustments and resolutions that will change between now and May.