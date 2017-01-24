Spring Festival Gala shows off Chinese culture

On Friday, Jan. 20, TRU’s Chinese student community hosted their annual national event, the Spring Festival Gala, which officially symbolizes the beginning of the New Year in all Eastern cultures. The event took place at the Grand Hall in the Campus Activity Centre.
“Along with feeling back home atmosphere, the purpose of the event was primarily to share the eastern New Year celebration traditions with variety of cultures,” said the director of the Spring Gala, Ying Li.
The event blended different kinds of activities from musical performances and folk Chinese dances to fun games and fireworks. There were a variety of artists from different ethnic backgrounds who showed their support by adding a multicultural twist to the event. The TRU Music Club was also present and performed a couple of songs. Young and talented students representing Chinese culture demonstrated diverse activities such as playing the violin and sang traditional songs that spread the message of gratitude to their ancestors.
Most performances and activities were hosted in Mandarin but were translated in English by interpreters.
According to one of the hosts, the event allowed students from eastern countries to feel at home and not be “homesick.”
“I was very pleased to be here tonight and enjoy performance of very talented students and I liked that they had a wonderful mix of modern and classical shows in order to entertain everybody,” said Tony Rogge, international and managing director of TRU World Global Operations.
The event was a testament to the way young people try to stay connected to their old folklore and home countries.
According to the Eastern Lunar New Year, fireworks are an important ritual, as the Chinese believe that firecrackers are able to frighten ghosts away, so the New Year can start free of bad things and evil. This year fireworks brought the evening to a close and gave the show a sense of completeness.
Fengru Shu, the public relations sponsorship manager of the Gala said, “Last year we didn’t have the sense of conclusion at the end of the Spring Gala as we did not include fireworks in the show, and it was pretty much a big deal because it is essential for Chinese culture to organize fireworks. This year we decided to extend our budget a bit and give people chance to enjoy real fireworks, we also changed the size of the traditional meal menu, and our guests had a chance to try another eastern cuisine other than Chinese.”
Spring Festival Gala was a perfect way to bring different cultures together. The event gave the audience a chance to experience Chinese culture in its entirety and observe the way diverse backgrounds at TRU collaborate with each other.
“All are welcomed on Spring Gala each year. People have a chance think of our culture in a different way. There might be variety of cultural aspects, which other cultures might be not be aware of, however, due to Spring Gala we have an opportunity to demonstrate what our culture encompass,” Li said.