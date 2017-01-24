Fifth annual law conference welcomes student community

The TRU Society of Law Students (SLS) is expanding its reach in this year’s law student’s conference by encouraging all interested students and community members to take part.
The theme of this year’s TRU SLS conference is In the Spotlight: Sports, Entertainment and Media Law, with talks being presented by law students, faculty and industry professionals who have worked for organizations such as Hootsuite, Sports Illustrated and the Canadian Olympic Committee. Previous conferences have explored topics including new media and technology as well as civil liberties.
The conference’s planning committee co-chair Jatin Shory and head of media and community outreach Sam Varing said that the theme of sport, entertainment and media law was chosen partly due to Kamloops being deeply involved in sports as the “tournament capital” of Canada and the vicinity of the entertainment industry in Vancouver and its presence in Toronto.
This year, the keynote speaker is Paul Haagenson, president of Live Nation Canada. While he’s not a lawyer, he is heavily involved in the entertainment industry and its legal components.
“[Haagenson] runs the largest entertainment company in Canada right now and I think he will bring volumes of stories and experiences that will resonate well with any crowd,” Shory said.
While the focus is on subjects in law, Shory and Varing hope that having speakers from other professions will also attract students and community members as an opportunity to connect and network.
“Their scope is quite wide. They’re not necessarily all lawyers, so they bring in a lot of diverse experience,” Varing said, adding that the presenters will be available to interact with attendees during the conference.
In a move that makes the fifth annual conference different from previous years’ events, TRU SLS connected with members of the Kamloops community for sponsorship and invited them to the conference.
Also new this year is a workshop teaching students how to draft their own entertainment contracts, hosted by multinational law firm Gowling WLG.
Planning for the conference began in April, which allowed the planning committee to secure sponsorship from CIBC. The event is also supported by the Law Foundation of BC, the Canadian Bar Association and the Canadian Bar Insurance Association.
Shory thinks that this conference could provide an opportunity in providing additional identity to TRU’s law program, which has several courses focusing on the law in sports, entertainment and media industries.
The conference runs from Feb. 2 to 3 on the third floor of Old Main.
Haagenson will be speaking on the first day in the Irving K. Barber Centre at 4 p.m. For more information and a schedule of events, visit trusls.org/news/student-conference or the TRU Student Law Society Facebook page.