Following the sudden and tragic passing of Christopher Seguin, long-time vice-president of advancement at TRU, prolific volunteer and community builder, The Omega is inviting those who wish to remember Christopher to share their thoughts of remembrance, to be published in the student newspaper and distributed on campus.
Please try to limit your messages of remembrance to 150 words. Please include your first and last name, and organization if you wish. You can also email your message or contact the paper’s editor at editor@truomega.ca.