The spirit of Ramadan begins in April

After two years of being isolated from mosques, Muslims are eagerly waiting for this year’s Ramadan as COVID-19 restriction eases and becomes lighter. Ramadan is the ninth month on the Arabic calendar.
Muslims tend to wake up early before the sunrises to eat a pre-dawn meal known as suhoor so as to fast from the moment the sun rises until the evening when it gets darker to eat iftar.
Ramadan begins 10-20 days earlier each year depending on the moon, and this year Ramadan will start from April 2 to May 1.
TRU Muslims Students Association club (TRUMSA) and TRU Bangladesh Club are inviting students to register if they are planning to attend any community Iftars this year. The registration will help both clubs to know the number of students that will be attending the iftars as they have to plan if iftars should be held in mosques or an alternate central location within the city. TRUMSA is planning on organizing Tarawih prayer in Old Main room 2498.
Also, TRUMSA has exclusively told the Omega that “they have a plan for three pickup iftar from our club meaning that one will only be for females, the second is for males and the last one is the big event where we will have trivia competition.”
Ramadan is considered a safe practice for health, for instance, it helps increase insulin sensitivity and reduce insulin resistance. Additionally, it can help in reducing the chances of an individual getting chronic heart disease.
Different cultures have different traditions to do in Ramadan, for example, in Middle Eastern countries similar to UAE, lights are strung up in public squares and across city streets.
Ramadan is a month of generosity in most traditions so Muslims share food, and invite others over to have iftar as one big family.
It is common for mosques to host large iftars as everyone gets to gather together and have a feeling of a community, however, for over two years mosques were following the provincial health orders making it difficult and inconvenient for many Muslims across the world to celebrate a tradition practised from their childhood.
Mohammed Arif Qureshi, first-year PBD in finance, says “I think Ramadan would be very exciting and a bit challenging with exams and without family but hopefully the more we struggle the more we will get together and become a community.”
Sufia Sheikh, the first-year MBA student, says “I’m very happy that restrictions eased and I get to experience the real Ramadan feelings in Canada… it is something important to support each other on these events because others don’t get the vibes this will allow us to feel that we are in the home.”
Ramadan Kareem from the Omega. May the blessings of the month of Ramadan be on all of us.