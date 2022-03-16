Are you playing catch up this semester?

As we get near to the end of the semester, long research papers, preparing for final exams and many more things are due can create anxiety and stress. Therefore, Long Night Against Procrastination is here to help you finish your assignments on time without procrastinating with some fun breaks.
The event took place virtually on March 10, from 6 to 10 P.M, no registration was necessary to join the event there was one-on-one writing, research and citation support in individual breakout rooms from tutors and Librarians, put a dent in their assignments, and still got a good night’s sleep! Students were able to grab their study buddies and join LNAP from the Student Study Areas in the House of Learning, open until midnight!
Academic workshops and wellness workshops connected students to important student services. This year, TRU Library collaborated with Williams Lake to bring all TRU students together in one place.
In case you missed the event there were special things in this LNAP which is to join faculty and peer mentors for Neurodiversity and Academic Writing and Studying Roundtable Discussions.
There was a virtual tour by Librarian Franklin Sayre for the library’s fabulous new Makerspace which is located on HOL’s first level. Students took a break from studying and writing to enjoy a fun, competitive game of Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart with 16 other friends. Finally, learning how to deal with anxiety and procrastination through somatic exercises with counsellor Catherine Kimber.
Jenna Goddard, Writing Center Coordinator and Assistant Teaching Professor, added “I always see the community element being so helpful for students, particularly at a time when life seems rather heavy and/or unknown: the sense of community and belonging that stems from students working towards a common goal!”
“I think it’s also valuable that this year we are hosting a roundtable on neurodiversity and education since there is no real one best way to learn,” Ben Mitchell, Reference and Instruction Librarian, said.
Additionally, “Almost everyone is experiencing various degrees of anxiety, depression, and trauma right now. Students are whole people with complex inner lives and outer circumstances, and we need to recognize how holistic elements of our lives impact how we experience the school environment,” Mitchell said.
The kind of shared work environment we’re seeking to create, a kind of co-working arrangement, has been proven to be particularly helpful for some neurotypes,” Mitchell said.
“I find LNAP important because not only is it a dedicated time when you can work on projects and get help from supports at TRU, you can also meet and hang out with other students to enjoy some fun activates,” Erin May, scholar Communications and Liaison Librarian, said.
Mitchell added that the importance of this event is to create a community that is conducive to learning; “The importance of LNAP is both educational and community- based and being virtual can help us be more accessible to disabled students who often get structurally left out of community events.”