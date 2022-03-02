Kamloops museum receives grant to further develop more insightful exhibitions

This past February, the Kamloops Museum & Archives received a total of $91,997 from the BC Arts Council and The Canadian Heritage for their insightful and progressive exhibitions which promote education and public engagement.
Julia Cyr, the museum supervisor, shared the importance of her role for the KMA. Cyr is responsible for overseeing the exhibition, education, arts, culture and heritage development at the KMA, as well as collection management and archival collection.
The museum first applied for funding in September 2021.
“This process is online and involves various City of Kamloops departments such as the Finance Division and museum staff who all contributed toward the final product that shaped our 2022 calendar year,” said Cyr.
After the enormous efforts of the staff at KMA, they were able to not only receive one but two grants.
“I just feel Honored and excited for our application’s successful outcome,” said Cyr.
Winning the grants demonstrated that their purpose and vision were being fulfilled. When the BC Arts Council and the Department of Canadian Heritage recognized the KMA for its hard work, Cyr knew that she and her coworkers’ effort was worth it. “For us, it means our vision is supported, which is history by and for everyone,” said Cyr.
“The funding will be used in the development of insightful and progressive exhibitions, education initiatives, public engagement, collaborative partnerships, and the shared guardianship of collection and conservation of artifacts and archival materials,” said Cyr on where the money received will be allocated to.
The KMA has a history of creating progressive exhibitions to educate people in Kamloops. They are committed to becoming a welcoming space for the community to share stories through their voices. They are responsible for making the history of Kamloops accessible to everyone.
One of their temporary exhibitions is Collective Memories: Japanese Canadian Reflections which will close on March 11. This was developed by assistant curator, Craig Williams with the help of other artists.
Their permanent gallery however is called Riverpeoplenationstatepeople, and it places Kamloops’ history in an ongoing process of evaluation. This gallery continues to grow as new elements are found. It works as a timeline from the beginning of the first nations to what we know today.
Cyr is looking forward to this year’s program because thanks to the two grants received, they now have bigger opportunities to expand their temporary exhibitions.
“Our collaborative partnerships in our exhibition and program development. They are meaningful and developed to be accessible to all,” said Cyr.
Cry encourages those interested in learning more about the museum to look through their webpage at KamloopsMuseum.ca or visit the museum located at 207 Seymore Street.
The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday but is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the rest of the week. Masks and proof of vaccination are mandatory.