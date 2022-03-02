Entrepreneur with local roots donates $10 million

For the very first time in history, TRU has changed the name of its business school in respect to Bob Gaglardi. TRU made this new and exciting announcement on Feb. 17, where the Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist was interviewed by TRU business student, Andrea Fernandes.
Gaglardi and TRU, are expecting to bring out major game-changing education systems in the B.C interior. His qualities such as personal integrity, hard work, strong ethics, innovative thinking, and the ability to face and overcome challenges, can also be taken as a source of inspiration and as an example.
Through the donation, TRU’s Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics is aiming to provide experiential education and high-quality research, which would help establish a connection between the B.C interior and the rest of the world.
“This is a pivotal time for the school of business and it’s important that our name embodies the principles we encourage in our students,” Dean of the Gaglardi School of Business and Economics, Michael Henry said. “This is the start of a strong partnership with the Gaglardi family rooted in our shared values, including developing ethical business leaders and entrepreneurs who will shape and grow their communities.”
As there are students in TRU from all parts of the world, this generous gift will build spaces for exploration, collaboration, and research to further enhance their knowledge and their career paths. A portion of the donation will also be used in expanded programming, research initiatives, and student financial support in the department of Business and Economics.
Gaglardi was identified to be the perfect candidate for the business school name, as he has strong roots within Kamloops, and aligns with TRU’s belief that people are always the reason for his organization’s success and growth.
“Bob cares about people, and he cares about the community. He’s created a successful business built on the foundation of being an honest and hardworking leader who deeply values people and credits their contribution to his company’s success,” says Henry. “This is the type of business leader we want to have as an inspiration for students at the Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics.
The Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics awaits potential regional, national, and international students who aspire to become irreplaceable parts of their workplaces and communities.