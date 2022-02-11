TRU Multifaith Chaplaincy explores spiritual care

In coordination with Inter-Faith Harmony Week, TRU Champlancy hosted a panel discussion with students and TRU community members to foster a conversation on harmony between those with different paths of faith.
The Inter-Faith Harmony Week Panel Discussion was conducted virtually on the TRU Student Life page on Feb. 7. The panel was moderated and conducted by writer and storyteller Alicia Ashcroft.
The discussion was held in alliance with the World Inter-Faith Harmony Week, an Annual UN Observance Event, which was running from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7. It is conducted to encourage maintaining harmony between all people regardless of their respective paths of faith.
TRU as a university, respects and understands the different faith conditions and spiritual journeys of all individuals without any discrimination. The mission of the Multi-Faith Chaplaincy is to act as a religious and spiritual resource, which promptly encourages reflection and dialogue.
The different topics that were discussed were how religion can support us through different challenges, what prayer means and how to welcome the creator onto our lives.
Initially, the meeting started off with a land acknowledgement from Diena Jules, a member of Tk’emlups te Secwepemc. The elder ended her part, by offering a brief prayer to the Creator, she believes in.
The discussion was followed up with Dr. David Brandon from the Central Baptist Seminary. He commented about how he exercises his belief in the Living God which helps to provide meaning to our lives.
Next up was, Tanweer Ebrahim, founding member and executive director of Nisa Helpline. representing Kamloops Islamic Association. Tanweer talked about how religion forms an ethical framework, acts as a regulator for values in day-to-day life. She also mentioned that religion can help us in building better character, and teach us in building values such as trust, respect, empathy, self-control, harmony and other great values.
Venerable Khenmo Drolma, from Vajra Dakini Nunnery, was on retreat in Portland and talked about how important it is to find peace through our beliefs. TRU Student Storyteller, Amna Qazi, also joined in on the discussion to probe her questions about how anti-racism is related to religions.
Pastor. Jane Gingrich, and Venerable Gawa Khandro, both parts of TRU’s Multi-Faith Chaplaincy teams were also participants in the conversation.
In order to learn more about the Multi-Faith Chaplaincy program, kindly visit tru.ca current/wellness/chaplaincy