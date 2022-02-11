A Look into The Call and Response exhibition (GALLERY)

For the fourth time at TRU, visual art students put together the Call and Response Exhibition, featuring 2D and 3D work at the gallery located in Old Main.
The idea behind this exhibition began four years ago with Seasonal Instructor of Visual Arts, Lea Bucknell; “I saw how much it meant for the students to see their work in a gallery context and thought it would be great to give students enrolled in first-year courses a similar opportunity and proposed the Call and Response show to the gallery committee.”
The response to the exhibition from TRU students and staff has been phenomenal. “The Call and Response exhibition is quite popular, and the first iteration was well received and generated a lot of excitement in the department, partially because of the range of work that is shown drawing, painting, sculpture, video, and printmaking. And partially because of the number of student artworks. This year more than 45 student artists are participating in the exhibition,” said Bucknell.
“For many of these students the Call and Response exhibition will be their first experience of exhibiting their work in the gallery and the sense of professional practice it provides is often a memorable experience for them,” Bucknell added.
The process of selecting the artwork is similar to that of a contest.
“Faculty teaching first-year visual arts studio courses are invited to select artworks created by students in their class. The artworks selected are grouped based on the assignment they were created for. Brief descriptions of individual course assignments, the calls, are posted alongside groupings of student artworks, the responses. This gives visitors to the gallery insight to how the artworks relate to one another as well as gain an appreciation for the variety produced by individual creativity,” Bucknell said.
The variety between 2D and 3D artwork gave those visiting an idea of the work students go through in classes. It also made the visits a dynamic experience.
“The exhibition may also students interested in taking visual arts courses as an elective, or more,” Bucknell said.
“Each year sees a new group of students taking first-year courses and it is great to showcase the quality of work coming from these students. In addition to providing the students with professional practice, it introduces them to the department, and more broadly, showcases their work to the campus community,” Bucknell said on the importance for TRU to support art students.
The university has shown in various ways its support for the creativity and originality of its students. Because of that, everyone can enjoy various shows and galleries throughout the school year.
Visual arts students put together different exhibitions throughout the year. The Capstone exhibition is one such event but it is done in collaboration with graduating BFA students.
“That exhibition takes place annually at the end of the winter semester and sees several studios in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts transformed into exhibition spaces, another must-see event,” Bucknell said.
