Staying positive through the pandemic

It is that time when you feel all alone in your room or you might be feeling stressed and overwhelmed. Unfortunately, feelings of isolation caused by the pandemic may amplify SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) symptoms throughout the winter months this year.
You are not alone! It is ok if you are feeling a bit flat by now. However, it is essential to have a positive mind that will help you socialize healthily as still COVID-19 exists. The Omega spoke with two first-year international students where they shared some tips for maintaining a positive mindset during uncertain times while far from home.
Suria Shiekh is a first-year BBA student says “my tip for anyone is to hang out with your roommate.” Being with your roommate is fun and it can limit the concern about getting COVID as both of you are going to the same places.
Having friends and family who are there for you will also help you to feel less depressed and anxious as having good network support is vital for living a successful life.
We live in an age when staying in contact with people is easier than it has ever been so
instead of wondering how that family member or a friend is, why not hit the call button?
Connecting with family and friends virtually, meeting people online can be as fun as it is in person. Since, via online you get the opportunity to watch movies, play games, and even listen to music together.
Carol Smahia a first-year M.Ed student says “whenever I’m feeling pressured, I always write my feelings on a piece of paper that helps in letting the negative energy out of my mind.” Additionally, “always write your negative thoughts before going to bed as it helps you in getting a clear mind the next day.”
Getting creative with your workouts and staying active can help you to feel more positive. The “feel good” hormones like healthy endorphins are released during physical exercise, so it’s important to stay as active as possible. Following videos on health and fitness can provide you with lots of workout ideas and nutrition advice.
Another important thing is that we have to unplug ourselves from the social media world as the amount of news coverage about COVID-19 has been overwhelming, whether it’s negative or positive. From conspiracy theories to conflicting data, following the news during the pandemic has made a positive attitude difficult for many people.
It’s important to remember that information printed online is not guaranteed to be true. Check your sources and do your research before letting listed data cause you unnecessary stress. To help you stay positive, it’s important to take a break from the online world and unplug for a few hours each day.