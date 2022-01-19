TRU receives donations for women in trade

New Gold Inc. is hoping to help women in trades with $150,000 donations to better the program and facilities available.
The money donated will be mostly invested towards renovations of a multi-use space that will be named after the company. The New Gold Women in Trades and Technology Resource Centre will be completed and opened within the year after the renovations.
The multi-use space will have different purposes for the students. An office for the program’s coordinator, teaching space and a common area are some of the elements added to the project.
New Gold alongside TRU School of Trades is ensuring that the program continues its path into a more diverse and gender-inclusive space for everyone.
RBC, who has been funding the Women in Trades Trading (WITT) B.C. government support since 2014, will also take part in supporting this new facility. RBC has helped the students by creating a blog that highlights the stories, careers, struggles and triumphs these women go through as trade workers. The goal is to address the inequality in the workforce.
Since the introduction of WITT, the enrolment of women in trades at TRU has increased by 50 per cent. WITT also offers various opportunities to women interested in pursuing a career in trades.
While most of the money will be used toward the facility, the remaining $50,000 is going to a bursary. “New Gold – New Afton Mine endowed a one-time $50,000 to fund a new annual $2,000 bursary in support of women pursuing trades as a career. It was important to us that preference be given to women completing Electrical, Welding, Heavy Mechanical and Millwright Foundation programs,” General manager, John Ritter said.
“Supporting this extensive renovation aligns with New Gold’s values, one of which is people and communities, committed to development. At New Gold, we continually work to strengthen our team by embracing diversity and inclusiveness. We know that women are historically underrepresented in our industry so, by supporting this resource centre, we are supporting the future of women in trades,” Ritter added.
New Gold believes that supporting women’s education is an important path for society.
“Our efforts to embrace inclusiveness have led to more ideas being shared from across our operation on how we can remove barriers, provide opportunities and support our communities. We want to invest in the education of women in trades because we know this will benefit our industry in the years to come,” Ritter said.
Currently, women make up only 5 percent of the workforce in trade jobs such as carpenters, plumbers and electricians. Joining forces with New Gold and other goal-oriented companies, TRU is assuring that those numbers increase.
Finally, Ritter added his hope towards this investment, “We hope that this investment will enhance success for women enrolled in the program and encourage more women to explore the possibility of a career in trades.”
The school of training is always looking for motivated people to form part of their programs and enhance the industry work of B.C. alongside trained professionals.