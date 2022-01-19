TRU alumni brings new caffinated drink to shelves

After eight years, Max Rivest was able to launch his own caffeinated beverage named “Waze Tea.” Rivest took the Bachelor of Tourism Management program at the University in Kamloops from 2006 to 2010.
“The problem was that I was always grabbing drinks at a gas station before going into the mountains. The drinks were always crappy, unhealthy and super sweet,” said Rivest.
Waze Tea uses Nicaraguan leaves to extract the tea. They are a healthy caffeinated beverage when compared to other beverages. The teabags are made out of sugar cane, are compostable and help preserve the flavour of the tea. In addition, iced tea drinks are low in caffeine and contain 1 g of sugar.
“The leaf in Nicaragua is pretty robust, it is not as fickle as the bean. Every other year and a half, the bean crops will fail and the global coffee market fluctuates a lot. Now workers can have more stability and can keep people employed and in school,” says Rivest.
Rivest says in the coffee industry the bean harvest season is only three weeks long which means coffee workers can’t work year-round and that creates negative effects for the workers and their families.
The company has been able to employ 100 coffee farmers in the off-season and since 2016 it has generated over 100,000 hours of work.
“The farmer sees this as leading the industry in a new direction and providing an easier way to survive,” Rivest said.
Rivest said the biggest challenge currently is in shipping the iced tea to markets due to supply chains being disrupted in the Lower Mainland and the Interior.
“We are eight years in and are just getting our first stride with our iced tea. It is cool that we are finally getting attention for the innovation we have done. It is pretty monumental in regards to global farming.”
The cans of iced tea quickly surpassed the teabags in sales and distribution and can now be found in 330 stores across B.C. and Alberta. The teabags are mostly sold online now and the iced tea can be found in many Save-On-More stores.
He plans to get more products into more stores in the province and the rest of the country next year. Wize Tea is available at stores in Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton.