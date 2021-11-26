The Kamloops Blazers are a melting force

After winning almost every game this season, their steady play leaves them sitting second place in the WHL Western Division and only 1 point behind the first-place team.
With a season record of 13 wins and two losses, they are one of the hottest teams in the league and definitely one of the most fun to watch.
“Our whole team is just solid. We don’t really have any point of weakness,” Josh Pillar, Kamloops Blazer forward stated. “I think we have one of the best goalies in the league, a good group of defence and a deep forward core. Our team plays fast and with a lockdown structure.”
A pivotal reason why the Blazers have had success is due to their high-quality roster. The Blazers currently have three players who have already been chosen by professional teams in the 2021 NHL draft.
Logan Stankoven, Blazers Team Captain, was selected 47th overall by the Dallas Stars; Caedan Bankier was picked 86th overall by the Minnesota Wild; and Josh Pillar was selected 127th overall, also by the Minnesota Wild. It has been one of the most successful draft years in Blazers’ history.
The high-profile roster seems to be rubbing off on the rest of the team as it shows that most of them are on the brink of the big leagues.
“Getting drafted definitely has a positive impact for guys in the locker room,” Pillar explained. “Especially for the young guys, it gives them an opportunity every night to learn how to get to that level and to see what the top guys are doing to prepare for games.”
The Blazers will be looking to prove a point as the Rockets are the team who handed them their only two losses of the year so far.
The team will be looking to keep the momentum heading into the rest of the season as they face off against the Portland Winterhawks on Nov. 26 in an away trip.
The matchup this weekend will give onlookers a chance to watch some high-level hockey, enjoy time with friends and offer a sense of community to those who spectate.
A discount is offered for TRU students wishing to attend the game. For more information on tickets and future Kamloops Blazers games, visit blazershockey.com.
Their next home game will be on Dec. 4, as they face off against the Kelowna Rockets at 7 p.m. in the Sandman Centre.