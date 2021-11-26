Keep the roads safe this winter

The city of Kamloops is inviting volunteers to join Operation Red Nose. A designated driving service that promises to get you and your loved ones back home safely using your vehicle.
Operation Red Nose is a non-profit organization that focuses on the prevention of road accidents due to impaired driving during the holidays. The idea started with Jean-Marie De Koninck in 1984, a professor at Laval University who needed a way to fund athletic scholarships.
The services run from 8 P.M. to 2 A.M. and are by optional donation only.
The PacificSport Interior BC has hosted this operation for 25 years in Kamloops.
This service will be available on 13 different dates. Nov. 26 and 27 are the only open dates for the month. On the other hand, the service will be running during Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 19, 11, 16, 17, 18, 30, and 31.
All you need to do is call the local host’s organization phone number that you can find by entering your address in the Operation Red Nose website or their app available on Apple play and Google play. A group of volunteers will then meet you wherever you are, ready to drive you home.
This program is free of charge although donations are encouraged. Operation Red Nose is a crowdfunding campaign for a hundred organizations.
Each of those supports a different cause and needs funding. Some of the focuses are on sports, arts and youth. By the end of the operation, all donations will go towards them.
Operation Red Nose was only able to do an awareness campaign last year due to COVID-19, but everyone involved in this program is ecstatic to bring this back in full force. Besides using masks during the rides, Operation Red Nose requires all volunteers and users of this service to be double vaccinated.
Elsa Poppleton, Operation Red Nose Coordinator is hoping for 250 volunteers this year. During 2019, the operation was able to fill 600 positions with almost 240 volunteers.
Whether you need this service because there’s too much snow, or you enjoyed a drink during the holidays, Operation Red Nose will get you and your vehicle home safely. Volunteers are expected to fill out different positions which include designated drivers, escort drivers, navigators, phone operators and dispatchers. They are also allowed to work together with family or friends.
This project gives volunteers the freedom to choose how many nights to take. People are also allowed to sign up for all 13, although that is not recommended since shifts are approximately six hours long.
For anyone interested in volunteering the process is simple. New volunteers need to fill out the form which can be found in PacificSportInteriorBC.com. The form can also be picked up at Tournament Capital Centre or found at Volunteer Kamloops’s website.