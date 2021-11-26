Congratulations, you’ve almost made it

On Dec.6, the final exams period begins; which means more studying, hammering those final essay assignments that are 2,000 words long. It would make sense if you’re feeling a little more overwhelmed than normal.
TRU is offering lots of resources that are free and willing to help you finish your workloads and ace your work.
The Writing Center will be available until Dec. 17, Monday to Friday, from 9 A.M. to 8:30 P.M.
You can either book a virtual appointment, or go in person to the writing centre, which is located in OM 1411. The team at the centre can help make sure you’re handing in the cleanest essay of your semester.
The Math Center is available to help you with your mathematics, or statistics courses and can also benefit the UEPREP, and first-year students. You can visit the math center in the science building, room 201 from 9:30- 4:30 Monday to Friday.
For a cup of tea, some resources or just a little bit of peace and quiet the Wellness Centre will also be open during the exam period to support students during increased stress. There won’t be any specific events going on but the centre will be open and welcoming students.
Organize your study place where everything you need is available near you, so you avoid going away from your study place as that can cause distraction which will end up in procrastination.
Writing a checklist also helps, and I prefer doing a checklist on the important chapters, where it helps to focus more on the terms. By the end of your study session, you can cross off your checklist by asking yourself multiple questions to get a sense of whether you understand the material or not.
Try to explain the chapters to your friends if they are willing to listen as that will help you identify the places you need to work more on. If you have no one free to listen to you, recording your voice can help.
If you like to study with your friends then organize a study group but maintain social distance as COVID still exists, unfortunately. This will give you an opportunity to share knowledge with your group.
Take regular breaks and do not try to cram all the materials into your head for five continuous hours. Give yourself a break in between your study sessions, for example, you can go for a walk in your house or outside. Treat yourself to warm drinks and eat chocolate or any food that can give you the energy to complete your study session successfully.
Most importantly, if you are living on campus make sure you fill in the winter extension forms to extend your stay in residence for the winter break if you are not travelling. Also, do not forget to also pay for the winter semester at least by Dec. 4.
TRU will open up for the upcoming Winter semester by Jan. 10, 2022.