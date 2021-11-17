Kamloops celebrates Diwali in person this year

Many Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists throughout the world celebrate Diwali, which is one of the most important cultural festivals, and this year was no different.
This year’s Diwali event in Kamloops took place at the Sikh temple (Gurudwara). Over 500 people attended a prayer session and a variety of foods were served for them, which was followed by fireworks and the opportunity to meet people in the community.
Most people were equally delighted and participated in the celebration, and it was so heartwarming to observe this global blend.
The triumph of light over darkness, virtue over evil, and wisdom over ignorance is symbolized by Diwali, which literally means “rows of blazing lights.”
People illuminate multi-coloured lamps in their houses and businesses during the event, which takes place in October or November depending on the lunar calendar. It is one of the religious holidays that has a different date each year. People worship, dress up in new clothing, and eat a wide range of foods throughout the celebration.
The festivities last for five days, being held Nov. 2- 6 this year. The third day is considered the most important and significant since it occurs on the darkest night of the lunar month when there is a new moon.
This year, fireworks for Diwali were allowed in several cities across the country. On Thursday, Trudeau and Minister of National Defence Anita Anand attended a celebration in Toronto.
Also, this year in-person festivities were feasible since the Public Health Agency of Canada had already published rules for limited gatherings of fully vaccinated individuals.
While the community did rejoice, measures such as social distancing were implemented.
“This joyful holiday celebrates the triumph of light over darkness – good over evil and right over wrong – and awakens the power of freedom, hope, and knowledge. On this special occasion, families and friends would typically gather to feast, exchange gifts, and pray, as they light up their homes with divas,” Trudeau said in a message released by his office.
On Diwali, Premier John Horgan stated “Here in B.C. and all around the world, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains will celebrate Diwali today, also known as the Festival of Lights.
“Reflections on the power of knowledge and light are as timely as they are important. We have been through a lot together recently, but I believe our best and brightest days are ahead of us.