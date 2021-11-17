Busy weekend roundup for the Wolfpack

The weekend was kicked off by the women’s Volleyball when the squad travelled to Kelowna to face off their Okanagan rival, the UBCO Heat. Unfortunately, the rivalry did not live up to the hype after they were swept by the Heat, losing their first game 3-0 and their second game 3-1.
The weekend was led by Seray Altay who had 15 kills throughout the weekend. Their shaky start to the season leaves them with a record of 0-4.
Following the women’s team was the men’s program who were also challenged against the UBCO Heat in Kelowna. They also started on the wrong foot after losing their first match 3-0 on Friday night.
However, they bounced back in a big way on Saturday after winning their second match 3-2 in a game that went down to the final points. This was a massive win for the WolfPack and a boost for their morale after posting their first win of the season.
The weekend was led by Anton Napolitano, who picked up 29 kills over the weekend. The Wolfpack also received a huge performance from Samuel Elbert who posted 28 assists, 13 kills, and 12 digs in the winning game.
It was the first triple-double that Head Coach Pat Hennelley could remember during his 16 years of coaching. The weekend brings their season record to 1-3.
Next up were the basketball teams who made their way to Abbotsford to face off against the UFV Cascades. The men’s team got off to a great start after winning the first game 69-63. However, in the second game, after leading for the majority of the night, they blew their fourth-quarter nine-point quarter and lost 75-81 in the matchup.
Their weekend was led by players such as Simon Crossfield who led the team in the first game with 17 points and Brendan Sullivan who had 32 points during the second game. The weekend brings their season to a split record of 3-3.
After losing large to UNBC at home to start the year, the women’s team continued their losing streak with a loss in their first game 54-73. Matters only got worse in the second game after they lost 31-72 in a 41 point blowout.
A silver lining for the Wolfpack was the performance of Jessica Orr after the first year posted 19 points in the first game. The weekend brings their season record to 0-6.
The Wolfpack will have some time to tie up any loose ends as they have this upcoming weekend free from competition. They will be back in action on Nov. 26 and 27. The Volleyball program will face off against UFV in Abbotsford while the basketball teams will host the Trinity Western University Spartans at the TCC in Kamloops.