TRU Volleyball suffer tough losses to begin the season

The TRU Volleyball teams made way to Langley with high hopes for their season openers. The women’s team turned up after an impressive playoff run their previous season and the men’s team was looking to build off their strong pre-season performance.
Unfortunately, the WolfPack faced a reality check when both teams failed to win a match, losing each game in straight sets 3-0. The disappointing weekend leaves both teams with a season record of 0-2 to start the year.
Erin Mutch, from the women’s team, stepped up by adding 12 kills to her stat line over the weekend. Despite the loss, the third year positively remarked on the weekend.
“Overall, I’m happy with how the weekend went. Even though we didn’t come out with the win, I believe that, as a team, we had great moments, and everyone played well,” she expressed.
Although the score did not show for it, Mutch feels the young team put up a good fight and we stuck together during both matches. As a third-year player, Mutch brings valuable grounding to the team.
She feels her game has evolved throughout her years at TRU, transitioning from a more defensive player to an aggressive player. Mutch and the rest of the team is expecting strong results for their upcoming match against UBCO this weekend.
On the men’s side, Anton Napolitano, the sole fifth-year on the squad was the top performer after posting 12 kills over the course of his two games. Thundersky Walkingbear also had a strong showing with 9 kills and 2 aces.
Both teams are looking to bounce back in their home opener against UBCO this upcoming weekend. The women’s team opens the action this Friday at 5 p.m. and plays again Saturday at 2 p.m. while the men’s team will play Friday at 6:45 p.m. and Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
The Wolfpack is asking everyone to come out and support the team as they look to find their first wins of the season at the TCC.