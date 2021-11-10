TRU hosts annual B.C. MBA Games

The message from Master of Business Administration students during the recent B.C. MBA Games, which took place virtually this year, was clear: “ One earth, one future: Business as usual no longer an option”.
Viewers are encouraged to exhibit compassion and make the most of the additional time they have during the COVID-19 epidemic by the team’s enthusiasm and devotion.
It was difficult to organize and participate, according to MBA students, but it was a fantastic experience overall. Teams also competed in an online escape room challenge and presented an academic argument to Proctor & Gamble executives in addition to the film.
For a variety of reasons, students should participate in events such as the MBA Games and case competitions: making a good impression on a judge might lead to a job offer, students can network with other business students from across Canada, and they can have fun creating and administering the event. They will also get the opportunity to act as consultants to solve a real-world company challenge.
Since 2015, TRU has competed in the MBA Games. The games are considered Canada’s largest MBA competition, despite the fact that students normally go to a new institution for the tournament each year.
For the first time, TRU held the event virtually Oct. 29-31. TRU has won the event in 2019 and in turn was hosting this year.
They were also able to secure a $2,500 donation from RBC, who was also one of the title sponsors of the event.
Students participated in three different categories of events including; academic, spirit and sports.
For the academic portion of the competition, TRU won both the living case study and the online simulation.
“Work cooperatively and never leave any team member behind,” previous participants and MBA student said, “Also, make the most of every second since time is the most important commodity, and have fun with it.”
This year’s BC MBA games 2021 were won by UBC. SFU was the runner-up.