TRU Basketball open season in Prince George

The TRU basketball program trekked to Prince George last weekend to face off against the UNBC Timberwolves.
Both WolfPack teams were out for revenge after previously losing to them at the Tournament Capital Centre during their home openers in late October.
The men’s team finished with mixed feelings after winning their first game 68-57 and losing their second game 69-57. The women’s team was left licking their wounds after losing big in both games 68-51 and 88-46. The results leave the men’s team with a record of 2-2 and the women’s team 0-4 to start this season.
The women’s team likely experienced a quiet bus ride home after losing their last game by more than 42 points. The ladies look for answers after their rough start to the season.
Danijela Kovacevic, a first-year from Serbia, led the ‘Pack in the first game with 14 points and 4 steals during the first game. When I asked her for a personal outlook on the weekend, she acknowledged the tough match but feels the team as a whole recognizes their mistakes and will fight to correct them in the upcoming games.
Moreover, the team captain Megan Rouault will return from an absence this upcoming weekend. Kovacevic is confident her captain’s participation will bring stability and experience to the court.
Simon Crossfield was the key player for the men’s team after he dropped 17 points in the first game to lead his team to victory. The second-year forward played more minutes during the weekend than he did in his whole freshman year.
His standout weekend was accompanied by Brad King, who posted a double-double in the second game with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Both teams will hit the road again as they face off against the University of Fraser Valley Cascades with a doubleheader weekend.
The women’s team will play Friday at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at 3:00 p.m. while the men will compete Friday at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. If you would like to support the Wolfpack, you can watch the games live at cw.yaretv.com.