Long Night Against Procrastination returns

Join other busy students next Thursday, Nov. 18 for the first virtual Long Night Against Procrastination (LNAP) presented by the Writing Centre and TRU Librarians.
Writing Centre tutors and Librarians will be available for one-on-one help. Attend academic and wellness mini-workshops, play a fun trivia game or show off your furry/scaly pet.
The Long Night Against Procrastination provides you with the opportunity to get a head start on your writing assignments or get help with exam preparation and study strategies. A Reference Librarian will also be available to provide help with specific research topics or research skills. Attend a workshop or meet one-on-one with a specialist.
Julia Wells, an associate University Librarian says, “LNAP also encourages students to focus on their wellness and practice self-care by providing opportunities to take a healthy and mindful break.”
TRU previously held LNAP pre-COVID-19 at the main library twice a year, inviting students to come to buckle down and finish all their homework with easy access to resources.
“Usually, about 300 people would attend the event, so people filled the library up throughout the night,” Wells said. ‘So as you can imagine, it was quite the event.”
Although LNAP sounds like an epic library sleepover, Wells insists that it will be so much more;
“Students might actually come armed with their study materials, essays, and all sorts of stuff to work on. Most importantly, it will create a community for students to work amongst each other and get any support or help they needed in a comfortable and fun environment.”
Students can drop in to the main Big Blue Button room via moodle to attend the mini academic and wellness workshops on Nov. 18.
Wells says that there will always be “some sort of action going on with the workshops.” If students are interested, there will also be librarians and writing center tutors available for one-on-one appointments or chats for students to get help with either their writing or library research.
Librarians and Writing Centre tutors will be using an open-source collaborative real-time editor called “etherpad” to edit students’ work.
“Students will be able to use etherpad to share their work efficiently, and that way we can send edits back and forth,” Wells said.
There is no registration necessary for LNAP this year, making accessibility for students easier this year.
If you can’t make it, don’t worry. TRU plans to record all LNAP workshops and have them available for viewing after the event.