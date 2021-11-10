Kamloops rallies behind COP26

Last Saturday, Kamloops residents gathered downtown for the Global Day for Climate Justice. The rally was one of many across the globe planned in support of the COP26 negotiations taking place in Glasgow, Scotland.
As the crowd gathered in the Stuart Wood schoolyard downtown, a group of local leaders spoke of their wishes and hopes for climate action. Speakers included TRU professor, Michael Mehta, local youth, Claire Garson and Kamloops city, Councillor Arjun Singh.
Kamloops Climate Cafes and Transition Kamloops worked together to organize the weekend’s event and asked at the end that all sign their pledge for personal change for a collective betterment.
The pledge read:
“I acknowledge the need for urgent action to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, as called for by the International Panel on Climate Change, and as is being discussed at COP 26 this week; I pledge to do everything within my power, with my fellow citizens and all levels of government, to meet that goal.”
Speakers spoke about their frustrations with current government programs, both within the federal and municipal levels, and called for greater efforts on climate change.
Photos: Cailyn Mocci/The Omega