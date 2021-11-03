Local advocates encourage you to see the ability

Despite gathering limitations, several local Down Syndrome organizations and clubs found ways to engage their members while also raising awareness and celebrating the Down Syndrome community in a COVID-safe manner.
The world’s image of Canada is a place where all individuals are valued and freely participate as citizens. Down Syndrome Awareness week was from Oct. 24 to 31, and they’re encouraging everyone to “See the Ability.”
The Canadian Down Syndrome Society’s theme is “See the Ability,” which aims to encourage the inclusion and appreciation of people with Down Syndrome while also dispelling myths and prejudices.
Their purpose is to provide Canadians with Down Syndrome and their families with more authority. We increased awareness and give information on Down Syndrome throughout the life phases of prenatal, early childhood, school, adulthood, and retirement.
The Canadian Down Syndrome Society established Canadian Down Syndrome Week to recognize Canadians’ outstanding contributions to our remarkable community. The week brings the message together and advances the objective.
The Canadian Down Syndrome Society is a national non-profit organization that promotes human rights, health, social involvement, inclusive education, and career opportunities for people with Down syndrome. Throughout life, the organization assists self-advocates, parents, and families.
One of society’s missions is to advocate for people with Down Syndrome’s rights, inclusion, and well-being. A variety of awareness initiatives and events are taking place in local areas.
Prior to COVID-19, Down Syndrome clubs would assemble all their members and their families for a food and cake celebration, a meeting in the park with balloons, a fundraiser walk, or just a community stroll. Since the pandemic’s arrival, clubs and communities have had to celebrate in a variety of safe and creative ways.
Wearing the colours yellow and blue, which are associated with Down Syndrome awareness, was one way to express your support.
Crazy Socks is another pastime that depicts an image of chromosomes that some believe looks like a pair of socks. A person with Down Syndrome possesses an extra “sock,” or chromosome.
Talk to your federal, provincial, and territorial government leaders about the issues affecting the lives of Canadians with Down Syndrome whenever the chance comes.
Create volunteer opportunities or employment chances because of your work or employment.
People with Down Syndrome learn, laugh, love, live, and, like the rest of us, get angry, sad, detest things, feel awkward being gazed at, and simply want to be like everyone else.
Everyone wins when children and adults with Down Syndrome and other impairments are given opportunities to participate, and settings of friendliness, acceptance, respect for everyone, and high expectations are formed.