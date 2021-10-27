Men’s soccer team qualify for playoffs

After a long season, the Wolfpack soccer teams travelled north to Prince George for their last weekend of regular-season games: the promise of making play-offs dangling in front of them.
The men’s team needed a win to clinch a spot and the women’s needed to win both games for a chance at a postseason. There were mixed feelings as the men’s team qualified for the fourth year in a row, while the women’s team failed to do so.
The men’s team won the first game 1-0, which awarded them a spot in the playoffs and left them with a chance of hosting a post-season game in Kamloops for the first time in program history. However, that chance evaporated the following day when they took a 1-0 loss.
The weekend left them sitting fourth place in the standings. They are now scheduled to face the Mount Royal University Cougars, the number one ranked seed from the Alberta division this upcoming weekend.
Despite losing the final game, the coaching staff is positive towards their regular season outcome.
“The season overall has gone quite well. It’s a fairly new group and I think we’ve been solid. I am definitely looking forward to the playoffs,” John Antulov, the head coach stated. “Mount Royal is a team we know, and I think we match up to them quite well. The key for us will be capitalizing on our chances and I think if we can do that, we will be successful.”
The women’s team was already in a tough position after not having won a game prior to the road trip. To qualify, they would need to win both matches and hope that the results of the other teams around the league worked out in their favour.
Unfortunately, their hopes were cut short when they tied their first game 0-0 in a tough matchup against UNBC.
However, they ended their difficult season on a high note, beating the Timberwolves 1-0 in their final game of the season. It was the first win of the season for the Wolfpack.
“We knew coming into this season it was going to be a process and we had to keep our focus on that. We did some good things this season and I don’t think the results have really mirrored some of the performances we have put in,” Mark Pennington, Head Coach stated. “With that being said, this was a really good way to end the season. We posted two shutouts and showed a solid defensive line. I think if we can build on that and add a few more attacking pieces, we will have a strong team for the years to come.”
The women’s team is still yet to qualify for playoffs in the program’s history.