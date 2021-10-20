TRU looking to equalize the playing field for students

Every Oct. 18-22 TRU joins institutions all over the world in taking a stand against academic cheating. The main purpose of this event is to stand in solidarity against the issue as a part of the International Day Against Contract Cheating.
This year the event will be held virtually as workshops. The first workshop is on Oct. 20 from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. named “Homework Systems and Contract Cheating.”. The workshop aims to let you understand the consequences of cheating and learn more about academic integrity with the office of student affairs.
Contract cheating refers to the process of hiring someone to do your assignments for you, paying them to ghost-write your course.
During the first day of classes, we all heard our instructors say the word “plagiarism” and the negative impacts that can happen if you try to copy someone else’s work without citing the work you copied.
Marian Anderberg, Director of Student Affairs says, “We have noticed that we have seen an increase in academic integrity infractions. Those are things like cheating, plagiarism and academic misconduct.” Also, “So we wanted to get ahead of that and we just want to promote that students have the ability to complete their education in a really great and integrity-filled way,” says Anderberg.
We understand that you have many things to catch up with, but this pressure does teach you how to manage your time. Moreover, some resources can support you when more than one assignment is due. As Anderberg suggests that “authorized supports” are free and available throughout the week. For instance, the library and the writing center are there to support you with ideas when you are dealing with writer’s block.
Anderberg mentions that the consequence TRU takes on cheating is a “progressive disciplinary model.” Meaning the first student infraction could result in receiving a zero on an assignment they cheated on. The second infraction might cause a student to fail the course entirely and the third infraction which is the last time would result in a “recommendation by the committee for a suspension of the student to the president.” Says Anderberg.
Therefore, citing your sources is much easier and instructors will be happy to see that you have cited your sources, it is 10 times better than failing a course.
Establishing a culture of honesty and building connections with learners, where developing an academic integrity vocabulary in your class. Instructors should be extremely clear about what is and what is not allowed to reduce uncertainty, scaffold assignments and have assignments that show their work and are relevant to students.