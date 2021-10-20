TRU Basketball returns to competition

It was a long off-season for the men and women’s TRU basketball teams after sitting out last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, with the return of university sports, the wait is over as competitive basketball games return to the program.
The women’s team launched the excitement on Oct. 9th as they hosted a tournament at TCC in front of a lively home crowd. It was the first competitive home game played at TCC since Feb. 1st, 2020. Despite the hype, TRU lost both of their games to the University of Lethbridge (73-44) and the University of Calgary (78-73).
Looking for redemption, the women’s team travelled to Calgary last weekend for more action. They refaced the Calgary Dino’s on Friday losing 91-44 and played again on Sunday to the University of Manitoba where they lost 70-55.
The team is still looking forward to the regular season. “Along with injuries, our team showed a lot of fight against some very good U-sport programs,” assistant coach, Emma Piggin explained. “Right now, I’m optimistic we will have a great year whether it’s reflected on the score sheet or in the experience we will gain. I’m feeling good about it.”
The Men’s team also travelled to Calgary to play their first competitive games of the season. Unfortunately, they lost all three games to Mount Royal University (67-66), the University of Manitoba (75-55) and the University of Calgary (82-68).
“We didn’t receive the outcome we wanted. I think we competed well against some good teams but fell short in the end. We are a super young team. Only some of our players have experienced what it’s like to play in this league and level,” Brendan Sullivan, third-year guard stated. “If anything, this was a great learning experience for our team. By our last game, we had a lot of injuries including myself. If we can stay healthy and improve in every practice, I am confident in my teammates that we can have a successful season.”
Both teams will be back in action this weekend as they host more teams at the TCC. The women’s team plays Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Mount Royal University, Saturday at 2 p.m. against the University of Alberta and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. against MRU again. The men’s team plays a single match-up against Langara College on Saturday at 7 p.m. Come out and support the Wolfpack while enjoying some high-level basketball at TCC.