Get prepared for winter before the snow flies

As the temperatures start to drop, it’s getting harder to ignore the impending winter season for Kamloops. With winter around the corner, are you prepared?
The typical winter in Kamloops lasts from November to February with temperatures dropping as low as -30°C, although not as common.
From September through November the weather is beautiful, with bright sunny days but colder evenings and a chilly wind. Pants/long shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, coats, and both closed-toed and open-toed shoes are appropriate because early fall temperatures are still warm, about 25°c, dropping to an average of 0°c to 5°c by the end of the season.
Temperatures below freezing are not unusual, therefore wearing layers is advised. The leaves are beginning to change colour, indicating the arrival of snow shortly. It’s exciting for all students who haven’t experienced snow before and for all the winter lovers out there.
However, from December to February, the nights will turn snowy and cold, although the days are mostly bright and windy.
The valley has lows of -5°C to -15°C with snowfall of approximately six inches, but in the mountains there can be significant snowfall (up to eight feet) and temperatures of -15°C to -30°C.
Layered clothes, thick jackets/vests, gloves/scarves, and closed-toed shoes and/or boots are recommended. Sunglasses and snow gear are also appropriate depending on your activity.
While winter gear can get pricey, many would suggest investing in quality items to ensure you keep warm and comfortable through the long Canadian winter. Snow boots and sturdy winter jackets are essentials as it is hard to survive the winter without them.
The second, and most likely familiar, the rule is layers, layers, layers! Investing in some decent thermal gear might make all the difference on a cold night when you have evening classes.
In the snow, a scarf, thick socks, a toque, or gloves may make a huge difference. It is critical to keep your head and feet warm. If your head or feet are chilly, the rest of you will most likely be cold as well!
It is also ideal to invest in shoes that can be used on warmer days or when there isn’t as much snow, but the floor will still be wet and there will be puddles, and any leftover snow will melt when carried into a hot facility.
You can’t always rely on the weather app since the temperature displayed on a thermometer doesn’t always representative of how it feels outdoors. It doesn’t hurt to take a step outside and assess the wind chill in Kamloops.
Winter may be difficult for people who take the bus. Always leave earlier than you intend to since snowy and icy conditions can impede transit and make buses less dependable. For those of you who choose to drive to campus, leave 20 minutes early, since icy roads are a major hazard!
Don’t forget your winter tires! On major B.C. highways, it is required to have winter tires on your vehicle from Oct. 1 to March 31.
Icy roads are a hazard not just for automobiles but also for pedestrians. Remember to be cautious on snowy walkways and ice sidewalks since they are extremely slippery. It is also critical to keep your walkway clear since it poses a hazard to you and your neighbours. It’s extremely beneficial to sprinkle salt on it!
Make sure you’re ready for the snow before it flies and help keep the TRU community safe.