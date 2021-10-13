Wolfpack summited by UFV Cascades

It was a tough weekend for the Wolfpack as both the men’s and women’s teams dropped key points to the University of Fraser Valley. With both teams yet to clinch a playoff spot, these sets of games were important ones to win as the Wolfpack hosted their final home games of the season at Hillside Stadium.
The men’s team tied their first game on Friday 1-1, and lost the second game 1-0, while the women’s lost both of their matches 3-0, and 3-1 in this challenging weekend.
The men’s team came into the weekend on top of the table looking to secure a playoff spot against the last-placed UFV. After coming off a huge win 5-1 victory against UBC, the momentum seemed to be on the Cascades’ side. They scored first in both games and had TRU trying to fight back for the majority of the weekend.
After clawing back in the first game to tie the match, they failed to do so again in the second. The loss saw the Wolfpack drop to second place in the standings.
“It was a disappointing weekend for us, but I think we needed it. After being in first place for most of the season, I think this is a bit of a reality check for us. Our division is so tight and every team is capable of winning on the day. We need to take every remaining game seriously,” Jan Pirretas, the team captain stated. “At the end of the day, this is all part of the game. Losses are a part of the process. Not everything goes your way in the season and we plan to bounce back strongly for our next set of games.”
The women’s team did not fare any better after they extended their losing streak to six games in a row. The women’s team is still looking for their first win of the season with a record of two draws and eight losses through ten games played. Although disappointing, the squad still has a shot at making the playoffs if they win their next duel against UNBC.
The Wolfpack soccer teams will enjoy some time off as they each have a bye this upcoming weekend. They will be watching the other teams play around the league closely in hopes they can better their positions at the table.
The Wolfpack will be back in action on Oct. 23 and 24 as they kick off against the UNBC Timberwolves in Prince George. It will be the final game of the regular season for the Wolfpack in what will be a make-or-break weekend for playoff spots. If you would like to cheer on the Wolfpack from home, the game will be streamed live at cw.yaretv.com.