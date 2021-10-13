Where connecting minds and the world meet in one place

Expo is the world’s largest fair, where people from all over the world come together to meet in one place. It is similar to the exhibition where countries get to showcase their achievements, culture, cuisine, art, innovations, inventions and prepare a universal theme that applies to the whole of humanities in order to win. Expo is an event that happens every five years and it typically lasts for six months.
Dubai won the bid to host Expo 2020 on Nov..27, 2013, and their theme was “connecting minds and creating the future.” In a ceremony where 164 nation members voted, Dubai won with 161 votes. The organizers of the event chose Dubai’s theme as it was the most fascinating among the competitors.
This project took five years to complete and was postponed from last year to this year due to the sudden pandemic outbreak. The fair started on Oct.1, 2021, and will continue until March 31, 2022.
It is the first-ever world Expo happening in the Middle East, Africa and South Africa (MEASA) region. Additionally, as the Expo hasn’t been conducted in an Arab nation before, this might increase the opportunity for foreign investments, and also help build the economy faster. It might also lead to collaborations with other countries in order to bring on more investments, and growth to the country.
The Fair is held in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, and in Dubai, where 60 shows will happen every day. More than 200 restaurants exist all over the fair, and all 191 participating countries are going to have their own pavilion. Each country’s pavilion is designed in a unique way that suits the message they are trying to send to the world.
Canada is one of the countries that is participating and the theme is “the future in mind” where it aims to focus on Canadian leadership in important sectors such as advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and Aerospace. Moriyama & Teshima wooden structures will be showcased in Canada’s pavilion. The Canadian pavilion is in a circle shape as it is a symbol of collaboration between countries, and illustrates unity. Architectural design is an inspiration for celebrating diversity.
Mary Ng, the minister of small business, export promotion and international trade said “I look forward to Canada’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, a global gathering that will provide an amazing opportunity to showcase Canadian expertise, ingenuity, and innovation.” Furthermore, “promoting Canadian know-how at Expo 2020 Dubai is the perfect example of how our government is opening doors for Canadian companies of all sizes to compete and succeed in thriving global markets,” Ng said.
Moreover, Expo’s official site is offering a virtual experience, to all enthusiasts who couldn’t visit in person. However, visiting the pavilions in person is said to be more thrilling.