Sexual health shouldn’t be pushed to the side

Unfortunately, the pandemic, which has affected every aspect of our life and is having a significant influence on our mental health which in tune is also affecting our sexual lives.
“Anything that has a negative influence on an individual or a relationship is likely to have a poor impact on sex,” Emily Jamea, Ph.D., a trained sex therapist and member of the Healthy Women’s Health Advisory Council, explained. “As a result, couples who are experiencing financial hardship, the debate over how much to socialize, pressure to homeschool, and other factors are more likely to feel not only emotionally but also sexually shut down.”
She further said that a lack of free time (due to increased domestic chores) and a lack of outlets such as social engagements and group exercise may leave some people too weary to have sex.
One of the reasons it’s crucial to set aside time to focus on your sex life is this.
“Sexual well-being is indicated by a high level of sexual satisfaction. You won’t want to do it if it doesn’t feel nice or satisfy you. This leads to relationship dissatisfaction as well as an emotional chasm “Jamea went on.
Personal setbacks from illness and death, family health threats, interpersonal effects of quarantine and physical separation, and the widespread economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will almost certainly have long-term effects on sexual wellbeing that have yet to be fully described and appreciated.
To address the fundamental requirements of many people, significant public health resources will be required. Our proposed shift in public health thinking on sexuality will speed up the process of reorganizing social systems to address these effects, including a focus on population well-being.
Sexual well-being is linked to sexual health and pleasure (a key reason for sex) as well as social, cultural, and political frameworks of sexual justice.
Men and women’s ability to achieve sexual health and well-being is determined by knowledge of the hazards they may encounter and their vulnerability to negative outcomes of unprotected sexual activity, access to comprehensive, high-quality sex and sexuality information, having access to sexual health care and residing in a setting that affirms and fosters sexual well-being.
Sexual well-being appears to be a vital component of total well-being since population well-being remains a high goal for public health. Sexual well-being provides vital insights into population well-being throughout a person’s life. Data on sexual well-being would offer new dimensions to community health participation, address local structural determinants of health, and connect local and larger public health policy and practice on sexual and reproductive health.
It refers to a set of outcomes that are increasingly recognized as important to, but distinct from, biomedically focused sexual health interventions.