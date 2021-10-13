Do you have a handle of work/life balance?

Half of all full-time college students work beyond the university. When it comes to part-time learners, this number rises to 80 per cent. According to one study, 70 per cent of college students are concerned about their financial situation. Many students struggle to balance and prioritize the various aspects of their lives, with work, school, activities, and friends all demanding their attention.
We all know that a lot of stress is bad for our mental health. In light of the rising incidence of anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues on university campuses around the country, we must ensure that we assist our friends and classmates in reducing their stress and tension.
Students should work no more than 10-15 hours per week, according to school administration. This gives full-time students enough time in class and on projects, as well as time to explore hobbies and form connections.
For the students responsible for their finances or even those of their families, 10-15 hours a week is sometimes insufficient for students who are responsible for their income or those of their families. If this is the case, you may want to consider taking online classes, working with your advisors and instructors to strategically plan classes and assignments around your outside activities, and applying for grants, scholarships, or stipends through your school or other organizations. Many of these are available online and have straightforward application procedures.
For many people, the university is their first experience of true independence. This means that you are now in charge of many of the decisions that were previously made for you or built into your days. When you’re juggling a job, school, and social obligations, your fundamental needs of getting enough sleep, eating a nutritious diet, and exercising often fall by the wayside. Ignoring your physical and mental health, especially if you have a history of mental illness, can have catastrophic effects. Rather than abandoning core healthy habits, strive to devise techniques for making the most of your time. This could entail learning to say no to new responsibilities and setting aside time to focus on yourself.
One of the most important questions to answer while looking for balance is how much time you can commit to certain chores. Knowing yourself and making time to study during your most productive work hours is one of the most crucial parts of time management.
You can’t be your best self if you’re constantly stressed. While stress is unavoidable and not intrinsically harmful, it’s critical to develop good coping mechanisms for chronic stress, which prevents you from being your best self. While stress is unavoidable and not intrinsically harmful, it is critical to developing appropriate coping mechanisms. You may return calmer or with a different perspective after taking time to care for yourself.
TRU offers support such as early bird and wellness centres to alleviate the burden of students juggling work and study.
TRU’s Wellness Center is the place where anyone can relax, read a book, play a game, enjoy a cup of tea, or ask questions about their health and wellness.
If someone at TRU requires support or counselling in this area, services like these are invaluable. Every day, they assist a large number of people in becoming stress-free.