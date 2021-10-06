TRU’s Actors Workshop takes the stage

Come out and support the TRU Actors Workshop in their first live performance back in the Blackbox Theatre. The Water Engine is a compelling story from the beginning, giving you a first-hand experience of how talented our performers really are.
The production, which began on Sept. 30 will be live and in person at the Actors Workshop Theatre located in Old Main. Audiences are welcome to watch the show from Oct 7 to Oct 9.
The Water Engine by David Mamet is a stage play within a radio play set in Chicago 1934 that highlights the suppression of an alternative energy technology and is being directed by TRU Theatre Coordinator, Wesley Eccleston.
Rem Murray portrays Charlie Lang, the misfortunate protagonist, next to Kait Lampard who plays his sister Rita. The rest of the cast consists of Elena Sedor, Jeffrey Daniels, Taylor J. McCallum, Fyo Penner, Bryce Craig, Caleb Oman, Megan McKinlay, George Nazary and Doug Herbert.
From the beginning, the actors show an amazing dynamic between each other as they act away. The changes of scenes and characters are done in the pattern of a choreographed dance, showing the hours of work put into the play by everyone involved.
The performance of the actors leaves little to the imagination, as they use both sound and light to portray their emotions with no need for extravagant props that would take away the attention from them.
With a hint of humour and a dramatic undertone, this play taps into everyone’s emotions. The quick pace between what’s narrated and what’s acted out makes the time pass in a quick but enjoyable way. The top-tier acting performance of the performers keeps the audiences’ eyes glued to the stage.
The actors’ interpretation of the characters pushes you further into the story, probing you to get attached and feel the story. The use of a stage in the middle makes the watching experience incredible, as each seat gives a unique view of the story. The viewers say goodbye to the play with a bittersweet ending and a big applause for the excellent performance.
David Mamet is an American playwright, screenwriter and Pulitzer winner director who is known for his working-class and colloquial view. The Water Engine, one of his lesser-known works, began as a radio drama that was then moved to a play for the first time at Plymouth Theatre on March 6, 1978. The play gained success with its man vs. machine vs. corporation plot and the very pessimistic view on the American dream.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions are in place for everyone attending. Masks are required through the entire function, and you’ll be asked to show your vaccination card with a photo ID to enjoy the play with safety.
For anyone interested in watching and supporting the play, tickets can be found at the box office at Old Main from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or online via the link on AWT’s Instagram page.