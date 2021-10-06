TRU women’s soccer drop both games against Trinity Western

It has been a tough schedule for the TRU women’s soccer team; face-offs against some of the top teams in Western Canada have left them with a record of 0 wins, 2 ties, and 6 losses. This weekend was no exception as they battled Trinity Western University, which is widely considered to be the best team in the country.
The girls lost 4-1 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday; despite the results, there were some positive takeaways.
“They were great at playing direct and fast, so I think we did a good job at slowing down their counter-attacks,” Camryn Curts, the team captain stated. “We tied them in the second half both nights, so I think it proves we are capable to compete with the top team in the nation.”
With most of the difficult matchups out of the way, the team will be looking to take advantage of these final games and claw their way into a playoff spot for this year. With only four games left in the season, there is a sense of urgency among the players.
“We know that these next four games are crucial for us. We need to find some momentum for the final part of our season, and it starts this weekend.” Curts exclaimed. “We need to set the tone early in the games from an attacking point of view. It will be really important this week for us to work on our attacking in the final third and hopefully be able to capitalize on our chances to get positive results.”
The ladies’ first test will be this weekend against the University of the Fraser Valley, which holds a similar record to the Wolfpack. A pair of wins at home would set themselves up nicely for a berth into the playoffs.
The ladies need the crowd to help cheer them on and offer a home-field advantage as they battle at Hillside Stadium this Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. Come out and support the Wolfpack as they leave it all on the table for this weekend’s showdown.