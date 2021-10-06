TRU Men’s soccer are off to their best start in years

With a record of three wins, one loss, and four draws, the TRU Men’s soccer team sits at the top of the table in the Canada West Pacific division. The squad is off to their hottest start since 2017, a historic year that won them the Wolfpack’s first-ever national bronze medal at Hillside Stadium.
The first eight games of the year have the season creeping to a close and the Wolfpack’s bullish momentum signals a real push towards making the playoffs.
“We have a great group of lads, and everyone is on the same page. Our preseason was good as we played a lot of games and even won a trophy. I think that was good for us to have that early success,” Joshua Banton, fourth-year defender stated. “I have so much confidence in this team and I’m very proud of them. We’re going to take it one game at a time, and we will see where we end up.”
Banton is one of the few members currently on the team who played during the nationals run in 2017. He reflects on the similarities between the team dynamics between then and now and predicts similar success with the current squad.
“I see a lot of similarities from 2017 in terms of a quality group of lads on and off the pitch, a winning mentality, and a good range of experience between younger and older players,” the Englishman explained. “I think we are capable of going just as far as the 2017 squad – maybe even further, but, like I said, we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves, we will take it as one game at a time and see what happens.”
After a big 1-0 victory against Trinity Western on Saturday night, the Men’s team will be looking to keep up their winning ways as they face off against the University of Fraser Valley this weekend at Hillside Stadium.
UFV currently lingers in last place which calls for an important game for the Wolfpack to get results and an inch closer to a clinched playoff spot. The games will kick off this Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. Fans are urged to come out and support!