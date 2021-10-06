New sexual wellness product approved

Many assume the use of protection is unneeded while participating in oral sex—this is an inaccurate assumption. It is possible you could pass a sexually transmitted infection (STI) to your partner or partners through oral-genital or oral-anal sex. Thankfully, a device known as a dental dam can be effective in reducing this risk. Although, odds are you’ve never even heard of them.
Pamco, a trusted Canadian distribution company that has been providing premium sexual wellness products to Canadians for over 20 years, was recently successful in its pursuit of STI prevention. With the introduction of Harmony Dams, Pamco worked to fill a void in the global health market by offering Canadians a choice in how they protect themselves from sexually transmitted infections while participating in oral sex.
Harmony Dams are the first-ever non-latex Health Canada Licensed oral barrier to hit the market. This Health Canada License means Pamco can more so easily provide Harmony Dams to customers, making this STI preventative product so much more accessible.
Safe-sex measures and messaging typically focus on penetrative sex, which is why STI preventative items such as condoms are so readily available and often more so easy to find than items such as dental dams.
Harmony Dams, like other oral barriers, provide a barrier between a person’s mouth and another person’s genitals. Each dam is six by ten inches, lightly scented and a natural colour. The use of Harmony Dams and other latex equivalents are an effective form of protection when participating in oral sex and can greatly reduce your risk of sharing fluids that carry infections such as syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, hepatitis, and HIV.
Pamco Marketing and Social Media Specialist, Nathan Kohler, explained Pamco hoped to further educate the masses by licensing Harmony Dams. Many people have not heard of dental dams because of a lack of education concerning non-penetrative sex acts. Kohler stated, “if anything past getting non-latex dental dams on the market, we’d like to raise further awareness concerning [non-penetrative sex acts] in order to help people remain as safe as possible while having the most possible fun.”
Although Harmony Dams are licensed, like other latex dams, they are still unavailable at average drug stores, gas stations, and grocery stores. If hoping to purchase Harmony Dams, start by checking out adult stores or look to order them online. If unable to find Harmony Dams or other dental dam equivalents locally, order through Pamco.
Pamco stocks a multitude of sexual wellness products and is committed to focusing on the company’s ultimate goal: the sexual wellness and sexual health of all Canadians. If interested in participating in this pursuit alongside Pamco, keep an eye out for seasonal promotions in which Pamco focuses on the betterment of individuals and the strengthening of communities across Canada. Pamco is proud to be aligned with leaders, educators and communities that champion wellness by promoting healthy sexual behaviours and attitudes.